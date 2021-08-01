Del Bebop' Weimer

Del Francis Weimer, affectionately known as “Bebop” to his family and friends, age 83, of Littlestown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2021 at The Dove House in Westminster, Md.
Born May 16, 1938, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Del Raymond and Mary (Yingling) Weimer. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Punté) Weimer for 58 wonderful years.
After graduating from Shippensburg State, he began his career in Baltimore County teaching Business classes at Catonsville and Woodlawn High Schools. He earned his Master’s degree in Education from Loyola University and served in the Army National Guard, all while teaching and raising his family. Del moved up into sdministration quickly due to his strong ethics, becoming both vice principal and principal of Woodlawn Senior High School.
In his spare time, he enjoyed many years at his cabin in Pennsylvania with his family and loved to watch sports. Del was a faithful fan of the Baltimore Ravens, the Baltimore Orioles, and all University of Maryland teams. He was a rather effective jokester and a heartfelt animal lover, caring for his many beloved cats over the years. Del was a devout Catholic and respected parishioner of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Rosary Guild. He loved life and brought joy to everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his three loving children: Deborah Leister (fiancé Tom Walker) of Finksburg, Md., Bryan Weimer (wife Helen) of Arbutus, Md., and Dawn Weimer of Orlando, Fla. Del is also survived by his seven cherished grandchildren: Chelsea Leonard (husband Jay), Richard Leister (fiancé Jill Ertel), Shelby Weimer, Travis Weimer (wife Gabby), Carmen Mora, Maria Gee (husband Scott) and Christopher Muñoz. Additionally, he was able to enjoy time with his great grandchildren, Levi and Luca Leonard, with one more “Weimer” great grandchild on the way. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and special family member, Gary Leister, and longtime family friend, Gary Brown.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, Md. A Requiem Mass for Del will be held at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery of Gettysburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church or Baltimore BARCS Animal Care and Rescue Shelter at www.barcs.org.
