Robert Glen Leedy, age 93, of Gettysburg, passed away August 9, 2023, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village of Gettysburg. He was born December 17, 1929, in Chambersburg, to the late Isaac and Laura (Kane) Leedy. He was widowed by his wife, Mary “Sis” (Snider) Leedy in 2019.
Robert was a plumber, electrician and HVAC technician and retired from the maintenance department at Gettysburg Area School District. He was a United States Marine Corp veteran, a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg, member of the VFW and American Legion in Gettysburg and also the Marine Corp League. He enjoyed crabbing, fishing and hunting and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
He is survived by his sons, Samuel R. Leedy and wife Joan of Gettysburg, and Tony C. Leedy and wife Debra of Cashtown; grandchildren, Timothy Leedy, Tricia Patterson and Thomas Buck Vitulli; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Rev. Andrew Geib will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. James Church or Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
