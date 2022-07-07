Jennifer L. Wildasin, 62, passed on to be with the Lord on June 21, 2022. She was born May 9, 1960, in Gettysburg, the daughter of Fred I. Grace and the late Doris L. (Longenecker) Grace.
Jenny was a graduate of Hanover High School in 1978. Following graduation, Jennifer worked at Farmers Bank, and the distribution center at Hanover Brands Co., of Hanover, Pa. Her work also included computer operator at Goodway Transport Services Inc. of Manchester, Pa. Jennifer lived in York, Pa., until she moved to Pittsburgh in 2005, and then to Mesa, Ariz., before her move to Colorado Springs, Colo. She married Dwayne Wildasin and lived in Pigeon Hills, Pa., until 1984.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris. She is survived by her father, Fred, and her stepmother, Elaine; her son, Aaron L. Wildasin and wife Nicole of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sister, Laureen Sahoo and husband Purush, of Sugar Land, Texas; brother, Gregory Grace and wife Sharon of Mesa, Ariz.; stepbrothers, Stephen Goodling and wife Lisa of Newport Beach, Calif., and Craig Goodling and Roxie of Naples, Fla.; her former husband, Dwayne Wildasin; and nephews, Joshua, Brian, Jordan, and Daniel.
Jennifer loved to spend time with her son and daughter-in-law, her dogs (Ali and Lilli), never met a King crab leg she didn’t like, and loved music. She played saxophone in marching band and in the stage bands, sang in chorus and musical performances during high school, and participated in various Red Cross Variety Shows. She sang in choirs of churches where she lived. She loved doing artwork, paintings, and creating fine jewelry that were often displayed in local craft shows. She was a loving person to everyone she met and will surely be missed!
A celebration of Jennifer’s life is to be held on the internet in July 2022.
