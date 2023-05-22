Mary L. Davis, 85, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her beloved family.
Born in Lance, Md., on April 19, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Albert M. and Grace (Horan) Portner. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Davis, and a son, Terry Davis.
She had been employed by Kennie’s Market in Gettysburg for 17 years. Mary was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed the quality time she spent with her family.
She is survived by four children, Cindy M. Keller (Carl Jr.) of Gettysburg, Scott L. Davis (Annette) of Winter Haven, Fla., Jeffrey F. Davis (Deb) of Orrtanna, and Donald E. Davis of Biglerville; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; three siblings, John Portner of Thurmont, Md., Glenny Heredia of Gettardstone, W.Va., and Carole Dingle of Sabillisville, Md.; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by four siblings, Ada, Albert, Joe and Jimmy.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be private.
Tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
