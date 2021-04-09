Mrs. Patricia Ann Goodling, 60, of Taneytown, Md., passed away on April 7, 2021, at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. She was the loving wife of Kenneth Goodling, whom she married on Aug. 18, 1984.
Born in Hanover, Pa., Patti was the daughter of the late Stephen W. and Betty Krichten. Patti graduated from Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown, and received her bachelor of arts from Shippensburg State College. She worked as a music teacher and kindergarten teacher in public schools and most recently at Covenant Life School in Gaithersburg, Md., where she retired in 2018. In addition to being a loving mother, Patti’s love of music and theater enriched the lives of many children and adults through teaching and laughter. Her love of life impacted so many.
In addition to her loving husband, Kenneth, Patti is survived by two children, Alex Goodling (Ruth) and Anne Goodling; eight siblings, Mary Krichten, John Krichten (Eileen), Lewis Krichten, Stephen Krichten (Connie), Susan Krichten, George Krichten (Elise), Raymond Krichten, and Alice Huff (Scott); a granddaughter, Adrienne Goodling; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
A celebration of Patti’s life will be held at Covenant Life Church, 7501 Muncaster Mill Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20877, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org.
