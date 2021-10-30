A Celebration of Life for the family and friends of Christine Marie Kint, 65, of Blythewood, S.C., will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Red Shed at Hickory Bridge Farm, Orrtanna.
Born in Biglerville on Sept. 12, 1954, the daughter of the late Roy Issac and Maybelle Lupp Kuykendall, Kint died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway # 2700, New York, NY 10006.
