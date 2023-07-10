Dorothy “Dot” L. (Becker) Kozlak, of Hanover, passed away on July 7, 2023, at the age of 84.
She was the beloved wife of Stephen M. Kozlak, together they shared 37 years; the loving mother of Angela Welty and her husband Richard Jr., Pamela Miller and her husband Thomas, and Debra Stock and her husband Earl; the cherished grandmother of Seth, Lance, Laura, Erich, Logan, Rebeka, Rachael and Ross; the great-grandmother of Bryce, Claire, Gage, Bennett, Wesley and Cameron; and the dear sister of Donald Becker, Nancy Martin and Robert Becker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis E. and Anna C. (Swope) Becker; and her sister, Betty Markle.
Dot was employed and retired from the Doubleday Book Club after 25 years. She liked the outdoors and being with nature by taking walks and rides with her husband, Steve. She also enjoyed flower gardening. In her later years she enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, squirrels and chipmunks on the patio. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her joy and she spent many days playing with them. Dot was strong in her faith and was a life member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on York Street in Hanover.
Relatives and friends are invited to a gathering in celebration of Dot’s life on Thursday, July 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, and to her memorial service on Friday, July 14, 10 a.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 127 York St., Hanover, PA 17331. Interment will follow at Marburg Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dot’s memory to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, at the above address, would be appreciated.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
