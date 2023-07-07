C. Scott Harris, age 73, passed away June 4, 2023, at home in Sumter, S.C., with his loving wife Jan at his side. He was born on June 27, 1949, in Albany, Ga., to the late Edward Sr. and Marjorie (Hoffman) Harris and later lived most of this life in Chambersburg.
Scott is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his devoted wife, Jan (Black) Harris of Sumter, S.C.; son, Eric Harris and wife Michelle of Baltimore, Md., and their children Michaela Elizabeth, Daniel Scott and Isabella Sophia; brothers, Edward Harris Jr. and wife Michelle of Chambersburg, and Stephen Harris and wife Deanna of Chambersburg; and a sister, Carol Harris of Orlando, Fla. Scott also leaves a large and loving family, through Jan, who will carry memories and delightful stories of him far into the future.
Scott served honorably at the U.S. Naval Air Station Pensacola from 1968 to 1972. He loved sports and played football as part of the CASHS Class of 1968. He played semi-pro football for Waynesboro Tigers and Franklin County Minutemen. As head coach/player of Marine Corps League softball, his team finished second at PA Softball C Championships. He enjoyed golfing and fishing, especially with family, as well as association with friends and Letterkenny coworkers at local veteran and league clubs.
We are comforted that he is at peace, yet will miss his spirit and presence, his humor, his boyish charm and the way he had of doing what we secretly wished we would have done. Fly high, dear brother, fly high!
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Friends are invited to a graveside service on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Wenksville Cemetery at 1 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Adams County Allied Veterans.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
