Agnes A. (Long) Naill, 96, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Transitions Healthcare. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Naill Sr. who died April 6, 1997.
Agnes was born April 21, 1925, in New Oxford, the daughter of the late Leo A. and Ruth M. (Smith) Long.
Agnes was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford.
Agnes was an avid seamstress and gardener, and loved playing bingo and going to yard sales.
Agnes is survived by two sons, Robert H. Naill Jr of Dauphin, and David A. Naill II of Hanover; a daughter, Diane M. Millhimes of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Glenn and Edward Long; and four sisters, Kathleen Miller, Mary Dowden, Emma McWilliams, and Geraldine Laughman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
