Shirley A. Althoff, 87, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home. She was married 42 years to the late Cyril “Sonny” Althoff.
They shared seven children together. Born May 5, 1935 in Littlestown, Shirley was the daughter of the late Harry and Bernice (Collins) Spalding. She attended Littlestown High School and had been employed with the Victory Restaurant from 1970 to 1986. She then worked for Hanover Brands in 1986 retiring in 2002.
Surviving are her children, Bonnie Leister and Harold of Hanover, Deb Davis and Craig of New Oxford, Pattie Smith of Hanover, Rick Althoff of Hanover and Don Althoff of Hanover; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Shirley was predeceased by her daughter, Diane Wolf; her son, Dave Althoff; her sister, Elizabeth Wolfe; and her seven brothers, Malcolm, Fred, Jay, Richard, Robert, Mark and James Spalding.
Shirley was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown. She enjoyed playing bingo. She had a strong love for her family and thought the world of her grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Wasserman and staff, the Hanover VNA and her personal caregivers, Jennifer and Zipporah.
Memorial service is Monday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating. There will be no viewing; however, the family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. Inurnment will be in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Shirley’s name may be sent to VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331; American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
