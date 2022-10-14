Cam Tyson, Biglerville Boys' Soccer: Cam scored 8 goals and had 6 assists in a trio of victories for the Canners

Wyatt Heistand, Gettysburg Football: Wyatt recorded 14 tackles, including 3 quarterback sacks, in a 21-10 win over Waynesboro.

Ava Peterson, Biglerville Field Hockey: Ava scored 4 goals in a pair of games, including a hat trick in a win that secured the Canners' first division title in 11 years

Brennan Holmes, New Oxford Football: Brennan caught 4 passes for 134 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 46-6 win over Kennard-Dale

Melanie Beall, Bermudian Springs Field Hockey: Melanie posted 8 goals and 3 assists in 3 games to go over 200 points for her career.

