Ryan Patrick Callahan, 47, of East Berlin, entered God’s eternal care on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
Born September 27, 1975, in Gettysburg, Ryan was the son of Paula J. (Walter) Callahan and the son of the late Daniel P. Callahan. Ryan was the loving fiancé of Danielle L. Gagne, with whom he shared almost seven years.
Ryan was a graduate of New Oxford Senior High School Class of 1993. After graduation, Ryan attended the Pennsylvania Culinary Institute, later to be known as the Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and received an associate of arts in business administration and culinary arts in 1995.
Ryan was a successful proprietor of his own business, Callahan Wings of New Oxford, which he established in 2009. In addition to offering wings and catering to his community, Ryan also worked at the New Oxford Social Club as a kitchen manager and chef; previously he had served at Knouse Foods in Peach Glen for about 10 years.
Ryan enjoyed cooking and even more so, feeding the people he cared about. Ryan also loved going to the beach and camping at Gull’s Way Campground, which he called his “happy place.” His family recalls that he always enjoyed riding around exploring on the golf cart, and most of all, sitting around the campfire telling stories and spending time with his loving family.
Ryan was a member of the New Oxford Social Club and the McSherrystown Home Association.
In addition to his mother and his fiancé, Ryan is survived by his son, Gage P. Callahan of Red Lion, Pa.; and daughter, Nathalie. He also leaves behind his sister, Michelle D. Groft and husband Christopher of New Oxford; brother, Daniel “Sean” Callahan and companion Denise of East Berlin; and one granddaughter, Camille.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate and remember Ryan’s life will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the funeral home in Bonneauville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ryan’s name to the Irishtown Fire Company, 934 Irishtown Road, New Oxford, PA 17350, online at www.ifc14.org or by calling 717-624-4141.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.kenworthyfh.com.
