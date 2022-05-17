Mr. Theodore Vincent Hill passed away at home on May 10, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Vincent was born August 7, 1931, in Taneytown, Md., to the late Theodore and Madeline (Burk) Hill.
Vincent is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha (Peggy) Wise, and five of his remaining children, Theodore Hill Jr., Connie (Hill) Shelton, Pamela (Hill) Conley, Regina Hill, and Kim (Hill) Riley. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Bernice Graham and Virginia Henderson; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four sons, Craig, Randy, Scott and Michael; as well as four brothers, Leon “Bunk”, William “Peck”, Ronnie and Gerald “Natu.”
Vincent worked for Waynesboro Construction for 40 years before his retirement.
A committal service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown, MD 21787.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 260 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
