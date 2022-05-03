Joyce E. (Eisenhart) Eichelberger, 78, passed Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Yorkview Nursing Home in York. She was the wife of the late Dale W. Eichelberger, who passed July 30, 2000.
Joyce was born January 26, 1944, in York, the daughter of the late William L. and Dorothy M. (Krone) Eisenhart.
Joyce was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in East Berlin, where she was very active as a Sunday school teacher. She was a graduate of New Oxford High School, employed by People’s State Bank in East Berlin for many years, and retired from Pillowtex in Hanover. Joyce was a volunteer at the East Berlin Area Community Center, and sold Avon.
Joyce is survived by one niece and four nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, William L. Eisenhart Jr., and Charles M. Eisenhart.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Bermudian Church of The Brethren Cemetery, 279 Bermudian Church Road, East Berlin, with Pastor Larry M. Dentler officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bermudian Church of The Brethren.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
