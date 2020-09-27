Donald W. Stevens of Worton Maryland, passed away September 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 63.
Donnie was born the son of Christine and the late Kenneth “Buzz” Stevens Sr. on October 8, 1956. He was a 1974 graduate of Bermudian Springs. Donnie was a lifelong mason and founder of Stevens Masonry.
He was a avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing. While never having children of his own, Donnie was a wonderful stepfather, stepgrandfather and friend.
Donnie will be dearly missed by his wife, Lee Phillips Stevens, and his mother, Christine of York Springs; three brothers, Kenneth “Ike” and wife Joan of York Springs, Steven “Mike” and wife Dorothy of Shippensburg, Arnold and wife Brenda of East Berlin; one sister, Bonnie and partner Bobby Gebhart. Also survived by several stepchildren, stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Per Donnie’s request, no viewing or funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Compassion Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville MD 21617.
