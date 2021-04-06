John “Jack” Durange Jr., 58, of Littlestown, passed away on April 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was born on Feb. 22, 1963, in Baltimore, Md., to parents, Jack Durange Sr and Dakota Sumers.
He loved electronics and entered the International Union of Elevator Contructors in 1981 where he was a mentor, colleague and friend to all. Over the many years of working as an elevator mechanic, Jack rose to the position of adjuster, working on many notable projects. His crowning professional achievement was being hand selected and sent to Manhattan, N.Y., where he spent two years helping to adjust the elevators in the 9/11 Memorial Museum and the J-Bank Observation Deck elevators in the Freedom Tower.
Jack was known for his sense of humor, infectious smile, good advice and kind compassionate spirit. He was a father figure to many individuals outside of his own children. He also had a passion for working on tractors, collecting lighthouses and spending his free time with his family and dogs. More often than not, you could find him working on multiple projects around the house. He was truly a “Jack of all trades.”
Jack married Michelle (Pickett) Durange, the love of his life, in 1983 who survives him. Jack is also survived by his three children, John Durange III and his partner Nicole, Justin Durange and wife Heather, and Samantha Dell and husband Joe; as well as his nine grandchildren; his mother, Dakota; his sisters, Maria and Laura; and a host of nieces and nephews. Jack was predeceased by his father, Jack.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown, with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller as celebrant. Interment will be Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
The family insists that donations in support of Jack’s favorite charity be made to The 9/11 Memorial and Museum at 911memorial.org in lieu of flowers.
