Sara J. Moody, age 72, of Gettysburg, entered God’s eternal grace August 25, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born July 31, 1949, in Nagoya, Japan.
She is the daughter of the late Col. John W. Emig Sr. and Margaret Grace “Bebe” (Zimmerman) Emig.
Sara was a long-time resident of both Bay County, Florida, and Adams County, Pennsylvania. In her nursing career spanning more than 40 years she served these two communities through HCA Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida and WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital in Gettysburg.
She is survived by a son, John R. Moody and wife Melissa of Columbia, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Sara M. Moody-Wilhelm and husband Andrew of Gettysburg; and a brother, John W. Emig Jr. of Panama City, Florida. Sara was the center of a large, loving, blended family. In addition, she is survived by a son Daniel Moody; a daughter Emily (Moody) Verdier; a daughter Jackie Takatsui; and a daughter Angie Starner.
Sara’s life was focused on her family including her grandchildren, Chris Moody, Kayla Moody, Lexi Verdier, Abby Verdier, Graham Verdier, Ashley Dellinger, Kyle Warfel, Alex Moody, Allie Moody, Tyler Bell and Zach Gebhart. She was also a great-grandmother of seven.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, James Nelson Emig.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 30, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Grace United Church of Christ located 100 Fourth St. in Hanover with Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the WellSpan Adams Cancer Center, 40 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road, Suite C, York, PA 17402.
Professional service have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit DuganFH.com
An open house Celebration of Life to follow service at 110 Jessica Drive, Gettysburg.
