Bonita A. McCleary, age 81, of Biglerville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at her home. She was born Monday, Jan. 29, 1940, in Scotland, Pa., the daughter of the late Robert J. and Goldie M. (Gontz) MacIntire.
Bonita graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1957. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in personnel management. She was formerly employed by Indian Health Services, Department of Health and Human Services in Rockville, Md. She was known for her love of postcards and travelling to the beach.
Her husband, William I. McCleary, passed away Dec. 11, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Brynn Penney of Biglerville; two sons, Brian McCleary of Topsham, Maine, and Blake McCleary of Biglerville; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Services will be held at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
