Georgia Anna Ladue
9/1/1940-9/10/2023
83 years old
Georgia went to her eternal rest on Sept. 10, 2023, peacefully with her family at her side at UPMC Hanover.
She was born Georgia Anna Kinney in Sherrill, N.Y., on Sept. 1, 1940, to Mildred Bishop Kinney and Charles Kinney. She was the wife of Thomas Ladue to whom she was married 52 years and resided in York Springs.
She was regionally well known and respected for her horsemanship and leadership in the local equestrian community. She was involved with 4-H and was known for her love of animals. She worked for many years as an EMT in the emergency room at the York Hospital. But the role she loved most was being a wife and mother. So many others knew her as “Mom Ladue” because of her huge heart and kind generosity.
She was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Ladue, and daughter, Terry (Ladue) Carrozzino; her sister, Beverly Collins; and her nephew, Kevin Collins.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Ladue; daughter, Pamela (Ladue) Neil and husband William; daughter, Toma (Ladue) Rutters; son, George Maxwell; beloved granddaughter, Elizabeth Carrozzino; beloved grandsons, Joshua Rutters and Jonathan Rutters; son-in-law Louis Carrozzino; and daughter-in-law Julie Fowble.
At her request, there will be no funeral services but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a charity of your choice.
