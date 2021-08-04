Joyce A. “Granny” (Leffler) Schnetzka, age 79, entered into rest on August 1, 2021. She was the wife of 47 years to the late Harold A. Schnetzka, who passed away on October 12, 2008. Joyce was born on September 24, 1941, in York, Pa., to the late Charles and Ruth (Kennedy) Leffler.
Joyce graduated from William Penn High School in 1960 and worked at various sewing factories over the years. She retired from 20-plus years of employment at Graham Architectural. She was also employed by Chartwells in the cafeteria at the South Eastern School District, 2004-2011, and was currently employed at the Stewartstown Senior Center as a kitchen aide from 2012 until her death.
Joyce was a lifelong member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Felton, Pa., and was a member of the Eureka Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo, helping at church picnics, and most recently, volunteering at the clothing bank in New Freedom every Saturday morning.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda A. Miller and her husband Dean H. of Stewartstown, Jean A. Hawbaker and her husband Charles, of Gardners; four loving grandsons, Ryan Miller and his wife Kyrsten, Matthew Houston and his wife Savanna, Nicholas Houston, Justin Hawbaker; “like a grandson” Johnny Ayres and his wife Maryjane; six beautiful great-grandchildren, Audrey and Sarah Ayres, Weston and Lindsey Miller, and Trevor and Alaina Houston; loving siblings, Lorry Bonney of Delaware, and Tyrone Leffler and his wife Roxann of Red Lion, Pa. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kay A. (Schnetzka) Houston, who passed away on August 5, 2006 and her dear granddaughter, Ashley (Miller) Ayres who passed away in 2017.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, August, 8, from 1-3 p.m. at Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 8426 Church Road, Felton, PA 17322. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with an interment immediately following at the Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stewartstown Senior Center, 26 S. Main St., P.O. Box 235, Stewartstown, PA 17363; or Eureka Volunteer Fire Company, 82 N. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363.
Arrangements are being handled by Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care Inc., Stewartstown, www.HartensteinCares.com.
