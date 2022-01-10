Lois B. Zinn, 64, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 8, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A native of McSherrystown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond L Brady and Louise T. (Klunk) Brady. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 40 years, John B. Zinn, and daughter, Erica Z. O’Brien and her husband Adam, all of Hanover. Lois is also survived by two granddaughters, Ella and Ava O’Brien; one brother, David J. Brady and wife Julie of Hanover; a son-in-law, Brandon Zinn of Lewisberry; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Brian J. Zinn; and two brothers, Alan F. Brady and Anthony R. Brady.
Following graduation from Delone Catholic High School, Lois attended and graduated from the former Hanover Licensed Practical Nursing Program earning her licensed practical nursing certification that she maintained all her adult life. She worked at the Brethren Home in Cross Keys before beginning a 44-year career at the Hanover Hospital/UPMC spending a majority of her career in their Gastroenterology Department.
Lois was a loving and supportive wife, mother, aunt, and finally turned her full focus to being “Grammy,” a role she cherished every day and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed her time with family at the beach sitting in her chair with her feet at water’s edge, relaxing during weekends at the family cabin, volunteering her time and talent to assist the local community, and helping and encouraging others to experience fun and enjoyment of living. Her loving smile and warm hugs will be greatly missed.
She was a contributing member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, and a committee member to many of her high school class reunions.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to a favorite charitable organization.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
Friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Grandview Road, Hanover, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. A gathering to celebrate Lois’ life will occur after the Mass in the St. Joseph Parish Social Hall. Inurnment will be private in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
