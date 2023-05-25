James Alan Culp, or Jim to most everyone who knew him except his grandchildren who called him BobBob, died on May 12, 2023. He was born in Gettysburg, to the late Phyllis M. (Grandstaff) and Ray M. Culp on June 18, 1948.
A member of the graduating Class of 1966 at Gettysburg High School, Jim decided to join the U.S. Army after receiving an unfavorable number in the Vietnam draft lottery. He was sent to Vietnam in 1967, and served there for two tours of duty until 1969 when the convoy he was driving in came under attack and Jim was injured. After recovery in Japan, Jim completed his enlistment in the U.S. in 1970.
Jim had several careers: as a car service manager in Gettysburg, Chambersburg, and at Beasley Ford in York; in sales and investments for the Prudential and Mutual of Omaha insurance companies; and most recently as an inside salesperson at Monarch Products of York from which he retired. Jim was always a dedicated and devoted employee, much appreciated by his employers.
Jim’s time in Vietnam affected his mind and body as it did so many who served during that time. His health was so affected from Agent Orange and PTSD that he was declared 100% disabled by the VA in 2020. Jim died from the accumulation of health issues related to his service disability.
Married in 1972, Jim leaves behind his wife, the former Elizabeth Anne Snyder of York; son, Jonathan M. Culp of Phoenix, Ariz., and his children, Peyton Matthew (20) and Avery Caroline (17), of York; and son, Eric A. Culp of Montgomery, Texas, and his wife, Shannon, along with their sons, Owen James (9) and Evan Andrew (6). Jim is also survived by his brother, Jeffrey R. Culp and his wife Bonnie of Lebanon, Pa., and their children, Joshua and Jessica, and each of their families; and his sister, Karen M. Culp Holtzworth of Gettysburg.
He talked on the phone every day to his lifelong friend, Jim Cullison, of Gettysburg; both were Vietnam veterans and neither of them was able to travel for a visit.
Please remember Jim and all veterans, but especially those who fought during that difficult time in America, so many against their will.
Memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be made to any charity as Jim supported them all, or to Christ Lutheran Church, 29 S. George St., York, PA 17401.
Jim’s service will be held on June 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 29 S. George St. in York. Dear friends, Pastors Tom and Judy McKee, will be officiating. A reception with the family will immediately follow. Private burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, with full military honors.
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc., 863 S. George St., York, is in charge of arrangements. KuhnerEquities.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.