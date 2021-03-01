Joseph Albert Dineley, 75 of Biglerville, passed away at WellSpan York Hospital on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Born Feb. 8, 1946, in England, he was the son of the late Joseph F. and Rose C. (Lambourne) Dineley. Joseph is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lillian V. (Forskin) Dineley.
He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. Joseph worked for many years at Mott’s Processing Plant in Aspers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Joseph A. Dineley and his companion Deb Blizzard of Hanover, Pa.; a daughter, Natasha L. Dineley of Biglerville;, seven grandchildren, Kevin, Joseph, Corrinne, Rebecca, Dominque, Samantha and Gage; seven great-grandchildren, Luke, Noah, Meadow, Trip, Mackenzie, Payton and Paisley; seven siblings, Rose, Rita, Robert, Johnnie, David, Mary Rose and Gary; and many nieces and nephews. Joseph was predeceased by a son, Paul C. Dineley who died in 2010; two sisters, Valerie and Cindy; and a sister-in-law Lucy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Andrew St. Hilaire as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.