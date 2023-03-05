Francis O. Myers Sr., 78, of Hanover, Pa., died peacefully, Thursday, March 2, 2023, at UPMC Harrisburg hospital with his wife and family by his side.
Born March 13, 1944, in Hanover, Pa., he was the son of the late Allen J. and Mary Kathryn (Luckenbaugh) Myers. Francis was the loving husband of Rebecca S. (Warner) Myers with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.
Frank was a member of Harvest Time Temple, Hanover, Pa.
Frank worked in farming in his younger years, and after high school he worked for J.A. Myers Building until his retirement in 1990.
In addition to his loving wife, Becky, Frank is survived by his children, Francis O. Myers Jr. and wife Melanie, Donald E. Myers and wife Diana, Michael A. Myers and wife Lily, and Tina M. Myers and companion Richard Cullison; his grandchildren, Nicole (Myers) Pegram and husband Timothy, Bambie Manning Kearney and husband Willie, Fawn Manning, Casey Manning and companion Taylor, Matthew Manning and wife Laci (Ernst), Timothy Manning and wife Irene (Garcia), Brittany (Myers) Sheely and husband Justin, Brandon Myers and companion Kelsey Baer, Danielle Myers, and Heather (Strausbaugh) Wallace and husband Glenn; 21 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, John Myers, James Myers, Joseph Myers, William Myers, Charles Myers, Levere Myers, Charlotte Nace, and Margaret Kuhn. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathryn Landis and Irene Laughman.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Frank will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Harvest Time Temple, 700 Black Rock Road, Hanover, Pa., with the Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, Pa. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the church.
Contributions may be made in Frank’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Attn: Donor Services, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
