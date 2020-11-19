Richard N. Allison (Dody), age 94, of Arendtsville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Sunday, Dec. 6, 1925, in Butler Township, Adams County, the son of the late Clyde A. and Anna V. (Stover) Allison.
Richard graduated high school in 1943 from Arendtsville Vocational School. Richard earned his undergraduate degree from Gettysburg College. He earned his masters of education in physical sciences from Penn State University. He began his teaching career at Mercersburg and then taught one year at Spring Grove. He then spent the next 39 years teaching in the Upper Adams School District at Biglerville High School.
At different times during his career, he taught chemistry, general science, trigonometry, advanced math, and physics and spent a number of years as the head of the science department. He was faculty advisor for the Class of 1962. While teaching, he also coached baseball and basketball. He also served as the scorekeeper for baseball and basketball games.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arendtsville. During his retirement, Richard enjoyed traveling and playing golf.
He served in the US Army Air Corp during World War II. While in the army, he played baseball on the Air Corps baseball team.
Richard married Ruth Sachs in 2003, mother of Virginia Schneider (Craig), Christine McCann (James), Barbara Mavraganis (Ted), Ross Sachs (Dana) and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth passed away in 2016.
He married his first wife, J. Louise (Gable) Allison in 1948. Louise passed away in 1999. He is survived by two daughters, Maryanne Dubbs (Bob) of Catonsville, Md., and Judy Allison (Malcom) of Sedona, Ariz.; two sons, Robert Allison of Arendtsville and James Allison (Luba) of Camp Hill; and Jessica Hughes, who he considered family. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Allison.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be determined at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 309, Arendtsville, PA 17303.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
