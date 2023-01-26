Roberto “Bob” Tanon, 63, of Stockton, Calif., passed away on January 18, 2023.
Bob Tanon was born on July 22, 1959 to parents, Lourdes (Diaz) and Roberto Tanon in Caguas, Puerto Rico. At the age of 4, his family moved to Gettysburg, Pa. Bob graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1977 where he had already been working as a manager at the local McDonalds. This kickstarted his vast career in management, finance and business ownership.
In 1981 where he met the love of his life, Casey at Ad-Art Sign Company in Stockton, Calif. They married in 1982 and welcomed their two beautiful daughters, Jennifer and Megan who were the most important part of his life.
While working at Union Safe Deposit Bank, GymStars (a multisport and events facility for children) in Stockton was opened in 1999 and since then has provided thousands of families a safe place to bring their children. Bob was an entrepreneur and an avid businessman and, in his lifetime, opened nine businesses.
Bob was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He would often be found hanging out with the kids. He would spoil his kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews with fun adventures and shopping trips. “Dad,” “Papa,” “Uncle Bob” was always up for any chance to make memories. Bob enjoyed seeing movies, taking long drives, and visiting family. Bob mentored so many along the way and touched so many lives. Bob has been a very active member of our community and has never stopped asking the question, “how can I help?”. He is a true inspiration to all around him. He was a board member of the YMCA of San Joaquin County and the Emergency Food Bank Stockton/ San Joaquin County.
Bob is survived by his mother, Lourdes Telander; his wife, Casey Tanon; his children, Jennifer Johnson and Megan Wofford; his sons-in-laws, Bill Johnson and Christopher Wofford; his grandchildren, Caylee Wofford, Bryce Johnson and Grant Johnson; his sisters Lydia Becker, Maria “Lourdes” Revercomb and Milagros “Lizette” Hess and his half-brothers, Juan Tanon and Roberto Tanon. He is predeceased by his grandmother, Felicita Redondo, his father, Roberto Tanon, and his brother, Juan “John” Tanon.
Services will be held at the Vinyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial in Lodi, Ca on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. Celebration of Life to follow at the Elk Horn Country Club in Stockton, Calif. at 3:30 p.m.
