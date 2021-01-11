Mary E. Weidner, 79, of Gardners, entered eternal life on Jan. 9, 2021, at Manor Care Nursing and Rehab Center in Carlisle.
She was born March 19, 1941, to Lewis and Mae Shelleman of Hampton. She was a member of Idaville Brethren in Christ Church, Idaville.
She was formerly employed by Knouse Foods and Woolco Department Stores. She was a certified CNA in private duty and nursing homes until her retirement.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert W. Weidner, Gardners; two daughters, Terry (Leroy) Jumper of Gardners, and Sandy (Rodney) Nearhood of Elliottsburg; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Vonnie (Larry) Gobrecht of Hampton; and a nephew, Eugene Shelleman of Enola.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
