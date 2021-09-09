Rose Waxler, born June 4, 1939 in Washington, D.C., daughter of devoted God appointed parents, Isadore and Fannie Waxler, originally from Belarus, Russia. Reborn: August 6, 1986 in Gettysburg, thru the faithful witness of her spiritual parents, Rev. William G. and Christine Mummert.
She is survived by her supportive long-time sister-in-Christ, Esther Shoemaker, of Gettysburg; her brother, Morris Waxler and Carolyn of Madison, Wisc.; nephews: Jay Waxler and April of Bloomington, Ind. and Michael Bloom of Wells, Maine; nieces: Rebecca Ramsey and Morgan of Madison, Wisc. and Autumn Ewing and Stephen of Lynchburg, Va. and a former sister-in-law, Shirley Robertson of Lynchburg, Va. The Shoemaker family of Gettysburg and beyond: brothers Wayne, Austin, Bill (Jody), Dale (Cheri) and sisters Dee Shuff, Shirley (George) Brown, Lynn (Joe), Mary Ellen Settle and Deb (Tim) Kelley. As well as all of their children and their families, who called her aunt. A special mention must be made for dear friends Cheryl, Dakota & Morgan Pittinger. Especially Cheryl, who gave Rose such loving care during her final hours.
Rose graduated from McKinley Senior High School of Washington, D.C., Washington Hospital Center School of Nursing and University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, Philadelphia. Her real living began in August 1986 when she met her Savior and King, Jesus Christ. It was then, with a growing delight, that the elements of her Jewish heritage began to become meaningful: with the Shema, the Paschal Lamb, the Temple and O.T. sacrificial system to name a few. Her earthly life was very imperfect but in God’s eyes perfect thru His all consuming love and grace thru His Son. One of her favorite Bible verses, among many!: John 6:68”to whom shall I go? You (Jesus) Have the very words of Life.”(!).
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sweet sister: Berneice Cecil Linden Bloom and her husband Irving, her much adored
brothers: Myer, Jack and Ben Waxler; as well as Jean (Shoemaker) Wolfe, Jayne, Walter and Paul Shoemaker, Sr.
Come and celebrate a life redeemed with the very blood of Jesus Christ, Saturday, Sept 11, at 11 a.m. at Gettysburg Baptist Church, 95 Fairview Rd., with the Rev. William G. Mummert officiating. Viewing is one hour prior to service time. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown with a luncheon to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to church. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.