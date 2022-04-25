Donald C. Gardner, 79, of Duncannon, passed away at home on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
To view service details, send condolences or to share memories with the family, please go to BitnerCares.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, 325 North High Street, Duncannon, PA 17020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.