Mary E. (Staley) Flohr, 78, of 1703 Willow Point Road, Effingham, S.C., died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at MUSC Florence Medical Center surrounded by family.
She was born July 20, 1944, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Elliot and Margaret Wetzel Staley. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Glenn C. Flohr.
Mary was employed at Adams County National Bank in Gettysburg, and Professional Transport in Florence, S.C., until retirement. Mary was a godly woman who loved to read her Bible, spend time in her rose garden, and was also an exceptional seamstress.
She is survived by four children, Donald C. Flohr (Effingham, S.C.), Bonnie M. Flohr Warne and her husband Kevin (Tucker, Ga.), Gary C. Flohr and his wife Jean (Effingham, S.C.), and Karen S. Flohr Pennington and her husband Brian (Myrtle Beach, S.C.). She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Christian Pennington, Kurtis Warne, Josh Pennington, Kimilee Warne, Gage Flohr, Abigail Flohr, Ashton Gerald, and Sarah Gerald. She is also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Monahan Funeral Home at 125 Carlisle St. in Gettysburg. The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be donated to the American Lung Association (lung.org).
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
