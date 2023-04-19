Lloyd R. "Big" Harner Sr., 96, formerly of Littlestown, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Esther B. (Hankey) Harner who died January 18, 2014.
Born August 8, 1926, in Littlestown, he was the son of the late William J. and Bertha S. Baughman Harner. Lloyd served in the U.S. Army in E.T.O. during World War II.
He retired from I. B. Abel of York in 1989 where he was an electrician.
Big is survived by his children, L. Richard Harner Jr. and Nancy of Littlestown, Rebecca I. Shermeyer and Anthony of Cross Keys Village, and Kevin M. Harner and Tracey of Littlestown; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Robert Harner of Gettysburg; and his sister, Joanne Folmer of Hanover. Big was predeceased by his brothers, William, Fred "Buck," Earl, George and Malcolm Harner; and his sisters, Catherine Mitz and Mary Rentzel.
Big was a charter member of the 44th Inf. Div. Assn.; a member of 324 Inf. reg. 44th Div. Assn; second (Indian Head) Div. Assn. 23rd Inf. Reg.; Penn-Jersey Branch and Second (Indian Head) Div. Assn. He was a life member of VFW, Post 6954, American Legion, Post 321, Alpha Fire Co. 1 and Fish and Game Assn. Inc., all of Littlestown. He was a member of Bart's Centenary United Methodist Church of Littlestown, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and 348 Hanover Blue Lodge where he was a 32nd degree Mason. Big was also a lifelong Yankee fan.
A private graveside service with full military honors will be conducted at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown, with Pastor Tammy Blose officiating.
Memorials in Big's name may be sent to his church at 50 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340 or Alpha Fire Co., 40 E. King St., Littlestown.
