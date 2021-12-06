James E. “Jim” Groft, 79, of Hanover passed away peacefully at Hanover Hospital on Saturday, December 4, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Connie M. (Luckabaugh) Groft.
Born June 7, 1942, in Hanover, he was a son of the late Francis and Ruth (Sponseller) Groft.
Jim was a devoted member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on York Street in Hanover, and served his community for over 60 years as a stone mason. Additionally, he was a member of the Hanover Home Association.
He loved car shows, and was especially proud of his 1955 Pontiac Star Chief, for which he won hundreds of trophies. He also loved sports, especially the Ravens, Orioles and Penn State. An avid outdoorsman, he could often be found in his gazebo, tending his fish pond or working on his landscaping.
He also loved hunting, especially spending time with his club, the Crazy 8. Country music was also a passion for Jim. He is fondly remembered for simply loving life, and he cherished spending time with family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Groft is survived by seven children, Michael J. Groft and his wife Sharon of New Oxford, Jody M. Groft and companion Darrell Schaffner of New Oxford, Melissa A. Groft and companion Johnnie Chadwick of Hanover, Michelle L. Hoff and her husband Ken of Hanover, Kathy A. Long and her husband AJ of Hanover, Jennifer E. Long and her husband Bob of Hanover, and Amanda M. Miller and her husband Brian of Hanover; daughter-in-law, Kathy L. Groft; eight siblings, Judy Bachman, Francis Groft Jr., Patty Groft, Vivian Groft, Ruthie Groft, Mary Jean Groft, David Groft, and Cathy Groft; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brian E. Groft; and his brother, Gervese Groft.
A funeral service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, December 11, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 127 York St. in Hanover with Rev. E. Robert Burkhart officiating. There will be a time of gathering on Saturday morning at the church from 11 a.m. until the start of the service. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Friday, December 10, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, 549 Carlisle St. in Hanover.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Dollars for Scholars, in memory of James, in honor of Brian Groft, c/o South Western Administration Office, 225 Bowman Road, Hanover, PA 17331
For all in attendance at both the funeral home and the church, facemasks will be required with no exceptions.
To share condolences, visit wetzelfuneralhome.com.
