Daniel V. Shaffer, 53, of Gardners, passed away at the York Hospital on Saturday, May 29, 2021, after a sudden illness.
Born July 25, 1967, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Jay and Rita (Clapsadl) Shaffer of Fairfield.
Daniel had been employed by the Rice Fruit Co. for 28 years before his passing. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking, rock climbing and camping with his children and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Megan A. Shaffer of Biglerville; a son, Jaydon C. Shaffer of Gardners; a sister, Susan Switzer (Tom) of Orrtanna; nieces, Erin Switzer and Vera Lynn Shaffer; and a grand-nephew, Gabriel Switzer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield. Interment will immediately follow the services in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the funeral home to help defray the funeral expenses.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
