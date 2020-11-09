Doris M. Spangler, 89, of Gettysburg, died peacefully on Sunday morning, Nov. 8, 2020, at Cross Keys Village. She was born Jan. 8, 1931, the daughter of the late Glenn L. and Mabel (Gulden) Sterner.
Having grown up on an Adams County dairy farm, she claimed that identity throughout her life. After graduation from Gettysburg High School in 1948, she married the late Harry A. Spangler. Throughout their 65-year marriage, they partnered beautifully in everything from his electrical business, for which she provided necessary bookkeeping support, to home improvement and craft projects. During the same time she had a 30-year career as a math aide in the Gettysburg area school system.
Doris is survived by a daughter Barbara Seiler of Lemoyne; siblings, Catherine (Marty) Crabill of Gettysburg, Kenneth (Jean) Sterner of Mechanicsburg, Charlie (Pam) Sterner of West End, N.C., Shirley Cooney of Bel Air, Md., and Margaret McGlaughlin and Linda Spence, both of Gettysburg; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Marie Hoffman.
A graveside funeral service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
