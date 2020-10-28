Charles L. Gembe, 76, of York Springs, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 6, 1944, in Carlisle the son of the late Charles R. and Mildred V. (Chronister) Gembe.
Charles retired from the Bermudian Springs School District where he worked in the maintenance department. Charles was a graduate of the Bermudian Springs High School, Class of 1962 and Delaware Valley College, Class of 1966.
He was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, York Springs, and the York Springs Lions Club, where he was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship. Charles was a former member of the Bermudian Jaycees and was a JCI Senator recipient.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah C. (Fair) Gembe; two daughters, Denise L. Free (Scott) of Camp Hill, and Sharon L. Mentzer (Jeff) of Ostrander, Ohio; one son, Christopher M. Gembe (Stacie) of Harrisburg; one sister, Donna M. Green of York Springs; six grandchildren, Michael Free (Alison), Ryan Mentzer, Nathan Mentzer (Yosie), Stephen Mentzer, Morgan Mentzer and Allison Mentzer; and one great-granddaughter, Hadlee.
Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made to his church, 216 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372; or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Please follow CDC suggestions concerning masks and social distancing.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
