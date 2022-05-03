Robert E. “Bob” Monn, 93 of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at The Gardens in Gettysburg.
He was born April 24, 1929, in Waynesboro, Pa., son of the late Harrison and Hazel Monn. Bob is survived by his wife, Doris J. (Reed) Nagle Monn.
He was employed for over 30 years at SGI in Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., before his retirement. Bob had been involved with the Sabillasville Senior Center and Wesley Chapel in Fountaindale for many years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Eddie H. Nagle Jr. of Abbottstown; a daughter, Cindy Myrick of Dillsburg, Pa.; five grandsons, Eric D. Nagle, Eric C. Nagle, Kevin Nagle, Jeremy Nagle and Seth Myrick; eight great-grandchildren, Lindsey Nagle, Lindsay Nagle, Jace Nagle, Rebecca Nagle, Austin Nagle, Logan Nagle, Allie Nagle and Dylan Myrick; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Pauline; and a brother, Richard. Bob was predeceased by a grandson, Austin Myrick; and 15 brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. John Santino officiating. Interment will follow the service in Fountaindale Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
