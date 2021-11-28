Vera M. (Hockensmith) Cook, 91, passed Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of Clair H. Cook, her husband of 71 years.
Vera was born Aug. 2, 1930, in New Oxford, the daughter of the late George S. and Kathleen (Groft) Hockensmith.
Vera was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica in Edgegrove.
In addition to her husband Clair, Vera is survived by a son, Clair H. Cook, Jr.; and his wife Sally of New Oxford; a granddaughter, Jackie M. Klunk and her husband Scott of New Oxford; a grandson, Clair H. Cook, III and his companion Angie of New Oxford; four great grandchildren, Missy, J.R., Jason and Brian; and two great-great grandchildren, Chloe and Cora. She was predeceased by a brother, George “Bud” Hockensmith, and two sisters, Grandlyn “Tiny” Bream and Eva Kraber.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Dr, Hanover, with Rev. Dwight Schlaline officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with prayers at 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
