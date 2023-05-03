David C. Jacoby, of Gettysburg, was 69 years old when he went home to heaven on May 2, 2023.
Dave was born to Glenn and Millie Jacoby on December 29, 1953. He was the sixth of nine children.
Dave always found adventure wherever he was, whether he was road-tripping, spelunking, whitewater rafting, or riding chunks of ice down the Conewago Creek.
Dave came from a family of furniture makers, and he developed a talent for woodworking at a young age. He followed in his father’s footsteps and became a master craftsman. People knew that he could make whatever they needed out of wood, and you can find his work in places from the Dobbin House in Gettysburg to the new Carmelite monastery in Fairfield. His furniture and woodwork is in homes, churches, and businesses from New England to the Carolinas.
He dedicated his life to Christ as a young adult, and remained a faithful follower for the rest of his life. When Dave was a young believer he realized that communication was a weakness of his, and he asked God to help him grow in that area. Many people now mention his ability to make them feel welcome as one of his greatest strengths.
Dave will be deeply missed by his wife of 40 years, Nickolina Jacoby; as well as his children, Emmanuel, Bethany, Luther, and Sarah; and his seven grandchildren, Eden, David, Micah, Asher, Jace, Emma, and Miles. He is also remembered by his living siblings, Bill, Mary, Sandy, and Randy. He joins his parents, Glenn and Mildred; as well as his siblings who have passed before him, Jeanne, Peggy, Steve, and Gayle.
The Jacoby family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts, you honor Dave’s memory by reading the gospel of John.
There will be a memorial open house held at Living Bible Fellowship Church, 895 Coleman Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Saturday, May 13, between 1 p.m. and 3pm to write or share memories of Dave and celebrate his life.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.