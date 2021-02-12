Arthur McCune Podvia, age 71, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021.
Art was born July 18, 1949, in Pittsburgh to the late Robert F. Podvia and Martha A. Podvia.
Art is survived by two daughters; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother; a sister; and several nieces and nephews.
Art’s family will remember his life privately. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
