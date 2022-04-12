Barbara A. (Hagerman) Clabaugh, age 90, of Bonneauville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late John M. Clabaugh Jr. who passed away in 2016.
Barbara was born in Hanover on February 24, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Kemper) Hagerman.
She graduated from Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown, Class of 1949, and worked at Hanover Hospital for many years, retiring in 1994. She enjoyed gardening and sewing and cherished the time she spent with her loving family. Barbara was also a parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Bonneauville.
Barbara is survived by her children, Deb Carr of Littlestown, Karen Noel and husband Roger of East Berlin, Brenda Mummert and husband Doug of Gettysburg, Steph Grim and husband John of Hanover, Brad Clabaugh and wife Kim of Gettysburg, Annette Orndorff and husband Mark of Hanover, and Duane Clabaugh and wife Holly of Gettysburg; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia McMaster and husband Charles of Bonneauville. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John M. Clabaugh Jr; her son, Brian J. Clabaugh; her son-in-law Wayne Carr; her grandchildren, Jill and Christopher Carr; her brothers, Robert, James, Richard, William and Philip “Jake” Hagerman; and her sisters, Jean Conrad and Audrey Funk.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara’s Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Bonneauville, PA 17325 with Rev. Benny Jose as celebrant. She will be laid to rest following the Mass at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Funeral services are under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of McSherrystown.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Cory Carr, Jeremy Noel, Josh Mummert, Matt Grim, Luke Clabaugh, and Taylor Orndorff.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Bonneauville, PA 17325.
