Matthew W. Coffin, 43, of Hanover died Thursday, November 18, at UPMC Hanover Hospital as a direct result of COVID-19.
He was the husband of Stacee N. (Leister) Coffin of Hanover for almost 21 years. Born July 8, 1978, in Gettysburg, he was the son of John E. Coffin of Orrtanna and Kathleen Ryll of Aspers.
Matt was a 1996 graduate of Gettysburg High School and attended Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa. Matt worked for Meier Supply Co. Inc. of Hanover as a senior inside sales associate.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his children, Alexee G. and Tyler A. Coffin, both at home; his sister, Melissa C. Runk and Robert of Gettysburg; his father- and mother-in-law, Fred R. and Joan R. Leister of Littlestown; his brother-in-law, Josh Leister of McSherrystown; his nieces, Curie and Natalie; and nephews, Nate and Colin. Matt was predeceased by his half-brother, Duane Coffin.
He loved video games, family movie nights, fantasy and Penn State football, and spending time with his family.
Funeral service is Friday, November 26, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Pastor Victor Johnson officiating. Viewing is Friday, 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been asked to go to the charity of one’s choice.
