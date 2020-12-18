Helen H. Stabler, 92, of Abbottstown, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at home. She was the wife of the late Arthur Lea Stabler Sr., her husband of 64 years.
Helen was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer L. and Helen R. (Taylor) Hudson.
She grew up in Brilliant, Ohio, Maryville, Tenn., Charleston, W.Va., and Lewisburg, W.Va. She met her husband in Richmond, Va., married in 1953, moved to York where all five of her children were born, and then moved to their farm outside Abbottstown in 1962 where she enjoyed caring for her family. She always put others first and wanted to be remembered as a teacher.
Helen was a member of Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder, deacon, president of Women’s Fellowship, Circle leader, Sunday school teacher and administrator and coordinator for Young At Heart. Helen was also a Girl Scout leader, belonged to New Oxford Homemakers, the New Oxford PTA and New Oxford Band Boosters. She also started the All-Night Graduation Parties held at New Oxford High School beginning in 1972.
She attended Greenbrier College for Women and graduated from Ohio Weslyan in 1950, where she earned a degree in secondary education. Helen taught the fall semester in a one-room schoolhouse on Butler Mountain north of Renick, W.Va. She became a Professional Girl Scout based in Richmond, Va., until she was married in 1953 and moved to York, Pa.
Helen had five children in seven years and focused on raising her family in York and mostly on the farm outside of Abbottstown. In 1981, she became the program director at The Brethren Home and retired 10 years later. She was known for her organizational skills, her love and caring for others and her pecan pies. She wants us to continue to love each other and wants her love to be remembered by family and friends.
Helen is survived by her children, Jon R. Stabler and his wife Deborah of Boerne, Texas, David W. Stabler and his wife Tracy of York, A. Lea Stabler Jr. of Merrimack, N.H., Rebecca A. Stabler of Abbottstown, and Donald L. Stabler of Abbottstown; seven grandchildren, Collin and his wife Suzanne, Anna, Brian and his wife Breanna, Lynne, Graham, Daelyn, and Shaely; and four great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Johannes, Everett and Van. She was predeceased by her husband Art, and her brother Samuel Madison Hudson II.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private family viewing and graveside service will be held with a Celebration of Life Service to be scheduled in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gettysburg Presbyterian Church (www.gettysburgpresbyterian.org), or to Girl Scouts in Heart of Pennsylvania (www.gshpa.org).
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
