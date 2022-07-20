Cathryn Seamens O’Meara, 67, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away on July 18, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Cathy was born in Sewickley, Pa., on May 18, 1955. She was the daughter of Mary Lou Seamens of Gettysburg, and Lt. Col. Howard R. Seamens (USAF, Ret.), of Grove City, Pa. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Kenneth R. O’Meara.
She was an active member of the Yorkminster Presbyterian Church, Yorktown, Va., and a friend of Bill W.
Cathy graduated from Gettysburg High School, Class of 1973, and received her BA degree in sociology and anthropology from Lycoming College, Williamsport, Pa., in 1977.
As the spouse of a Department of Defense civilian employee, Cathy and Ken had the opportunity to work and play at some amazing bases around the world: Fort Meade, Md., Fort Ritchie, Md., and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Belgium. Cathy was an enthusiastic volunteer at every base. She especially liked working with youth in the capacity of soccer coach, president of the American High School Scholarship Committee, football team booster and wrestling “mom,” Boy Scout den leader, Merit Badge counselor, and Advancement of Life to Eagle adviser. Cathy was an active member of the International Chapel and a founding member and president of the SHAPE Club Beyond Ministry Support Group.
Cathy received many accolades, awards, and recognition for her tireless service. She received the Department of Army Commander’s Award for Public Service, the Boy Scouts of America Transatlantic Council District Award of Merit, and the US Army 80th Area Support Group Volunteer of the Year Award.
After moving to Newport News, Va., Cathy started her own business by making and marketing homemade jams, jellies, pickles, salsa, and holiday gift baskets. She became a regular vendor at many of the local farmers' markets and street fairs. She was most proud of all the red, white and blue ribbons she received from the Virginia State Fair.
In addition to her husband, Ken, Cathy is survived by her three sons, William J. (Kristina) of Menwith, United Kingdom, Gordon A. (Tara) of Clearwater, Fla., and Douglas R. (Lindsay) of Lincoln, Neb. Cathy was “MOMO” to all her grandchildren, Vincent, Victor, Madeline, William, Emmalyn, Calvin, and Bennett.
She is also survived by two brothers and a sister, Howard R. Seamens Jr. (Charlene) of Arlington, Va., Patricia S. Filus (Stephen) of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, and John E. Seamens (Susan) of Orlando, Fla.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for August 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Yorkminster Presbyterian Church, 6218 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Grafton, VA 23692.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Personal-Touch Hospice & Palliative Care, 11817 Cannon Blvd, Suite 300, Newport News, VA 23606, to honor the hospice nurses and other personnel who took such loving care of Cathy in her final weeks of life.
