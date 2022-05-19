Henry A. “Hank” Guzinski, 79, of Gettysburg, entered God’s eternal care on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born April 30, 1943, in Depew, N.Y., he was the son of the late Chester V. and Florence A. (Zakowski) Guzinski. Hank was the loving husband of Deborah L. (Polen) Guzinski with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
Hank was a 1961 graduate of Depew High School, Depew, N.Y. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served his country proudly during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Hank was a banker and managed various banks in the Buffalo, N.Y., area for 30 years. He was known to his customers as “Hank in the bank.”
Hank enjoyed fishing, sailing, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife Deborah, Hank is survived by his children, Lee J. Guzinski of Gaithersburg, Md., and Christina M. Guzinski of Hanover, Pa.; three grandchildren, Keiran I. Guzinski of Fredericksburg, Pa., Sophia J. Guzinski of Lancaster, N.Y., and Ryan M. Guzinski of Lancaster, N.Y.; and one sister, Pati Guzinski of Amherst, N.Y. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Leah M. Guzinski.
Following cremation, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Lancaster Rural Cemetery, Lancaster, N.Y.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
