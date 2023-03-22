Carol E. Toffey, 84, of Camp Hill, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Country Meadows Retirement Community, Mechanicsburg.
She was born December 25, 1938, in Adams County, the daughter of the late Joel and Sara (Stough) Griest.
Carol retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. She also worked for her fathers trucking company, J.R. Griest Trucking in York Springs.
Carol was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in York Springs where she served on the church council and was a member of the choir. She was a former Girl Scout leader and P.T.A. member when her children were in school. Carol lived in Germany from 1957-1961 while her former husband was in the Air Force. Carol enjoyed traveling all over the world and wintering for a few months each year at her beach house in Florida.
Carol is survived by her three daughters, Pamela Toffey of Sedona, Ariz., Kelly Toffey of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Lisa Toffey-Burke of Shiremanstown; her sister, June S. Cicierski of Delaware; her grandchildren, Matthew Hess (Amanda), Halee Burke (Jonathan), and Piper Burke (Santiago); and her two great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Megan Hess.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main Street, York Springs. A visitation will be held Saturday 10:30-11 a.m. at the church. A catered luncheon will follow.
An online guestbook can signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
