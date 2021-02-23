Bruce Allen Goodpaster, 70, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at UPMC Hanover Hospital in Hanover, Pa.
He was born Dec. 1, 1950, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Bernard L. and Betty J. Goodpaster. He was the husband of Carol D. Goodpaster of Littlestown, for 48 years.
He was a nursing home administrator for 35 years in Indiana, Ohio, and Maryland. He served in the Navy four years during the end of the Vietnam War. A music major in college, he often played piano for his nursing home residents and string bass on worship teams in church. In later years he began writing poetry and published a book of poetry in 2017, “Words Fitly Spoken.”
His family enjoyed the stories he told, his humor, and his encouragement. They often heard him say, “Jesus is your very best friend,” and “keep looking up.” He was a competitive and skilled game player of Scrabble, Euchre, Hearts, and Chess.
He is survived by five children, Kirsten (Colin) Davis of Tacoma, Wash., Kellee (Bill) Macklin of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Kendra (Seth) Wharton of Lavale, Md., Nathan (Audrey) Goodpaster, and Lindsay (Zach) Morgan of Charlotte Hall, Md. He also leaves 19 grandchildren who called him Pop.
He has an older brother Tobey (Pat) Goodpaster in Marion, Ind., and a younger sister Elizabeth (Eric) Austin in Albuquerque, N.M. He was predeceased by brother Rob Goodpaster and infant sister Katrinka Goodpaster.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.