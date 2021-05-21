Lois J. (Rice) Groscost, 82, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Genesis Healthcare Gettysburg Center. She was the loving wife of the late Chester C. Groscost.
Born April 13, 1939, in Aspers, she was a daughter of the late Royal E. and Mae Ona (Starner) Rice.
After graduating from Gettysburg High School in 1957, Lois worked for many years as a nursing assistant. She also provided house-cleaning services for several individuals. Her last job was with Mobility By Design. Lois always took pride in a job well done.
Never having children of her own, Lois was especially close to and fond of her nieces, nephews and their children, and loved her special role in each of their lives. Her dear friends were also treasured gifts, and she was very loyal to them.
Gettysburg Foursquare was Lois’s church home. This was a source of strength for her throughout the years, and it was there that many cherished memories and lifelong relationships were created.
Lois found much joy in life’s simple pleasures. With great anticipation she would look forward to holidays and other occasions to gather with loved ones where she shared precious time, laughter and conversation – especially when a bountiful table was included!
Her family and friends were blessed to be loved by her.
Lois is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by a brother Fred Rice, and two sisters, Opal Bollinger and Louise Miller.
A service to celebrate the life of Lois will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gettysburg Foursquare Church Mission Fund, 328 W. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Lois J. (Rice) Groscost and view a video tribute, visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.