Albert Albanowski, Jr., 79, of Gettysburg, passed away from a long illness on Dec. 26, 2022 after spending Christmas with his wife and children.
Albert was born on Jan. 24, 1943 in the south side of Pittsburgh, Pa. His parents were Albert Albanowski, Sr. and Martha Albanowski.
He went to Point Park College after graduating from Bethel High School. He loved working as an ironworker with Local No. 3 in Pittsburgh for 25 years.
In retirement, he made custm furniture and worked with his sons doing home improvements.
He had many hobbies over the years, including amateur radio, building model trains, and fishing. But by far his favorite pastime was traveling the country with his wife in their RV.
Albert loved his family most in the world. He leaves behind, Janet, his beloved wife of fifty-eight years; his loving children, Dana DiStefano (Vince), Albert Albanowski, III (Gia), Douglas Albanowski (Renee); his six grandchildren, Isabella, Maya, Nicolas, Aiden, Sofia, Reedin; a sister, Lorraine Smith; sister-in-law Judy O’Neil (Mike); and nieces and nephews, Amy Laughlin, Sean Laughlin, Kip Cerciello, Cindy Cerciello, Lisa O’Dell, Erik Palmer, Erika Warren. He was predeceased by his sister, Jackie Laughlin of Gettysburg.
There will be a memorial mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg on Jan. 24, 2023 at 11 a.m.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.