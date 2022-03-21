Gary Raymond Leer, 69, of York Springs, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at his home.
He was born August 25, 1952, in Gettysburg the son of the late Raymond F. and Gertrude E. (Mantle) Leer.
Gary was a lifelong farmer and a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, Class of 1970. He was a member of the Chestnut Grove Lutheran Church in York Springs and served as the treasurer and caretaker of the Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Gary was also a lifelong member of the York Springs Fire Company.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Linda L. (Lobaugh) Leer; a son, Alfred G. Leer (Kirsten) of York Springs; two grandchildren, Colten and Casen Leer at home; two brothers, James A. Leer (Anne) of Dillsburg, and Leonard E. Leer (Barbara) of Mechanicsburg; and one sister, Linda L. Shipman (Steve) of Dillsburg.
Services will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Chestnut Grove Lutheran Church, 1136 Mountain Road, York Springs, PA 17372. A visitation will be held Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be held in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chestnut Grove Cemetery Association, 174 Latimore Creek Road, York Springs, PA 17372 or the York Springs Fire Company #1, 312 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
