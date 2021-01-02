Susan L. (Johns) Harris, 61, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Genesis Healthcare Gettysburg Center.
Susie was born Nov. 25, 1959, in Shamokin, the daughter of the late Robert A. and Dawn D. (Becker) Johns.
Susie is survived by two sons, Dustin R. Harris and Kyle A. Harris both of York; their father, Randy Harris, of York; a sister, Karen L. Redding and her husband Rich of Gettysburg; a nephew, Tim Redding of Gettysburg; and a niece, Tracy Angstadt of Biglerville.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
