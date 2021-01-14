R. Douglas “Doug” Knox, 88, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. He was born on Jan. 16, 1932, in Baltimore, Md., and was raised in Gettysburg, the son of the late Francis I. Knox Jr. and Mary (McSherry) Knox.
Doug was married for 54 years to the late Vivian (Colehouse) Knox who passed away on Dec. 23, 2008.
Doug graduated in 1949 from Gettysburg High School where he played varsity football, basketball and baseball. He entered the US Air Force and served from 1949 to 1952 and was honorably discharged as staff sergeant. He enjoyed playing on the sports teams at the bases while serving in the Air Force.
He was a longtime employee of United Telephone Co. and retired from Sprint Telephone after 40 years of service. Doug was the supervisor of phone installation and repair in the Carlisle area. He was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and a 67-year member of the Gettysburg Fire Company.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle. Doug enjoyed a longtime membership with the Carlisle Elks, where he was the Chairman of the “Hoop Shoots” annual event and “Elk of the Year” in 83-84. He was a member of American Legion Post 101, Carlisle. He enjoyed coaching Little League and teener league in Gettysburg and Carlisle and coached seventh and eighth grade football for St. Francis Xavier in Gettysburg. He was an avid golfer, bowler and enjoyed playing cards.
Doug’s loyalty to attending and participating in his grandchildren’s events will forever be held in their hearts. He attended well over 1,000 sports events starting with soccer for 5-year-olds, all the way through high school varsity sports.
In his retirement, he enjoyed his fellowship with high school classmates as part the “49ers club” and was a regular at the monthly luncheon meetings and holiday/reunion events in Gettysburg.
He is survived by two sons, Gregory D. (wife, Shirley) Knox of Mechanicsburg, and Michael D. (wife, Kristi) Knox of Carlisle; one daughter, Susan C. Knox of Carlisle; four grandchildren, Jonathan, Benjamin, Christopher and Kari; and three great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Emilia and Aria.
Services will be privately held in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle, with private burial at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens with Deacon Bryan Salzman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 152 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013.
To send condolences please visit www.Since1853.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.